Bajaj Allianz General Insurance partners with TropoGo for drone insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday announced its partnership with deep-tech startup TropoGo for the distribution of a drone Insurance product.

“The drone insurance product will cover damage to the Drone and Payload it carries, Third Party Liability along with additional covers for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) Endorsement and Night Flying Endorsement,” it said in a statement.

Drone owners and drone manufacturing companies can avail an annual third-party and comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, theft, and disappearance, it said, adding that users can opt for additional endorsements for night flying, BVLOS, payload and data loss liability. Companies can also avail customised insurance coverage for fleet requirements.