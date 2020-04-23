Money & Banking

Bajaj Allianz launches ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option’ under regulatory sandbox

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

 

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, along with smart-tech enabled preventive healthcare platform GOQii has launched a new add-on health cover called ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option’ under regulatory sandbox approval received from the IRDAI, that would reward customers with a healthy lifestyle.

“This option will be an add-on cover which can be opted by the holders of company’s existing health insurance policy — Health Ensure,” Bajaj Allianz said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the objective behind this product is to reward customers who are adopting a healthy lifestyle in the form of co-pay deduction in their health insurance policy.

Once the policyholder agrees to opt for the add-on cover, GOQii will on-board the customer on their app to monitor their engagement level and also dispatch the health band. Policy will start with a co-pay of 50 per cent on completion of day 60, after which the insured can check his/her engagement level and co-pay level on the GOQii app itself, every 30 days.

“Based on the engagement level, the co-pay percentage will change. The maximum co-pay level would not be more than 50 per cent. The other levels include — 30 per cent co-pay, 20 per cent co-pay and zero per cent co-pay,” the statement further said.

The option can be availed by individual policyholder with a policy tenure of one year with an insured sum of ₹3 lakh, ₹4 lakh or ₹5 lakh.

“The premium of this policy will vary depending on the zone a person resides as defined in the policy document, age group and the sum insured opted,” it said, adding that the premium will range between ₹1,894 and ₹7,365 for an individual policyholder, excluding GST. Additionally, on opting for this add-on cover, one can avail a 25 per cent discount on the premium.

