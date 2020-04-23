Bajaj Allianz launches ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option’ under regulatory sandbox

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, along with smart-tech enabled preventive healthcare platform GOQii has launched a new add-on health cover called ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option’ under regulatory sandbox approval received from the IRDAI, that would reward customers with a healthy lifestyle.
“This option will be an add-on cover which can be opted by the holders of company’s existing health insurance policy — Health Ensure,” Bajaj Allianz said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the objective behind this product is to reward customers who are adopting a healthy lifestyle in the form of co-pay deduction in their health insurance policy.
Once the policyholder agrees to opt for the add-on cover, GOQii will on-board the customer on their app to monitor their engagement level and also dispatch the health band. Policy will start with a co-pay of 50 per cent on completion of day 60, after which the insured can check his/her engagement level and co-pay level on the GOQii app itself, every 30 days.
“Based on the engagement level, the co-pay percentage will change. The maximum co-pay level would not be more than 50 per cent. The other levels include — 30 per cent co-pay, 20 per cent co-pay and zero per cent co-pay,” the statement further said.
The option can be availed by individual policyholder with a policy tenure of one year with an insured sum of ₹3 lakh, ₹4 lakh or ₹5 lakh.
“The premium of this policy will vary depending on the zone a person resides as defined in the policy document, age group and the sum insured opted,” it said, adding that the premium will range between ₹1,894 and ₹7,365 for an individual policyholder, excluding GST. Additionally, on opting for this add-on cover, one can avail a 25 per cent discount on the premium.
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...