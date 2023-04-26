Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 0.7 per cent lower ahead of the NBFC’s results for Q4 and FY23 scheduled to be declared later on Wednesday.

Analysts peg net interest income (NII) growth at 30-31 per cent year-on-year, with some pressure on the net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter owing to the rising cost of funds.

“Provisions to be at ₹874 crore. With cost-to-income ratio under control, PAT is estimated to increase 26 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ to ₹3,037 crore.” ICICIdirect said.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects the NBFC’s cost-to-average AUM ratio to remain elevated at 4.6 per cent, pegging credit cost for the quarter at 1.5 per cent.

As per provisional numbers released for Q4, Bajaj Finance’s AUM grew 7 per cent QoQ and 25 per cent YoY for the reporting quarter, whereas core AUM was 29 per cent higher on year.

“Based on our calculations, the repeat customer purchase ratio at 47 per cent for Q4 remains low indicating Bajaj Finance’s challenges in cross-selling personal loans, consumer durable loans etc to its existing customer franchise,” Macquarie Research said in a note, adding that core AUM growth is likely to have been driven by non-core businesses.

Bajaj Finance reported an increase of 31 lakh in its customer franchise in Q4 , taking the total customer base to 691 lakh. For FY23, it posted the highest ever increase of 115 lakh customers. New loans booked were up 20 per cent YoY to 76 lakh in Q4, whereas for FY23 it was the highest ever at 296 lakh.