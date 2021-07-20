Bajaj Finance net rises 4% to ₹1,002 crore in Q1

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Bajaj Finance reported a four per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹1,002 crore from ₹962 crore a year ago.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, its net interest income grew eight per cent to ₹4,489 crore against ₹4,152 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.
“Interest income reversal for the quarter was ₹451 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal compared to ₹306 crore a year ago,” Bajaj Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.
Loan losses and provisions for the quarter was ₹1,750 crore against ₹1,686 crore a year ago.
“During the quarter, the company has done accelerated write-offs of about ₹113 crore of principal outstanding on account of Covid-19 related stress. The company holds a management overlay and macro provision of ₹483 crore as of June 30, 2021,” Bajaj Finance said.
Gross non-performing assets and net NPA as of June 30, 2021 stood at 2.96 per cent and 1.46 per cent respectively, as against 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent as of June 30, 2020.
It booked new loans amounting to ₹46.3 lakh in the first quarter of this fiscal as against ₹17.5 lakh a year ago.
The company acquired 18.8 lakh new customers in the first quarter this fiscal compared to 5.3 lakh in the first quarter of last fiscal.
The board of directors of Bajaj Finance also approved the appointment of Pramit Jhaveri, as an additional and independent director for a five-year period effective August 1, 2021, subject to approval of shareholders.
Jhaveri is Advisor, Premji Invest and Senior Advisor, PJT Partners. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Indiafrom 2010 to 2019.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...