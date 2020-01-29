Bajaj Finance Q3 profit rises 45% to ₹1,488 crore

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to ₹1,488 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, against ₹1,023 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (interest earned less interest paid on borrowings) was up 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹4,267 crore (₹3,086 crore). Fees and commission income rose 44 per cent YoY to ₹655 crore (₹454 crore).
Finance costs rose 30 per cent YoY to ₹2,052 crore (₹1,579 crore). Fee and commission expenses jumped 59 per cent to ₹291 crore (₹183 crore).
Loan losses and provisions for accounts classified in the expected credit loss (ECL) stage 1 and stage 2 categories soared 178 per cent YoY to ₹198 crore (₹71 crore). Loan losses and provisions for accounts classified in the ECL stage 3 and written off jumped 66 per cent YoY to ₹619 crore (₹374 crore).
The company, in an investor presentation, said: “A good quarter, despite slowing demand environment, an episodic provision on a broker account and higher credit costs...Search trends on our large keyword portfolios across loan and consumption categories (electronics, mobile, furniture, apparel) reflected a significant demand slowdown in Q3.”
“However, there is some uptick in our consumption categories since December, which has continued in January so far,” it added.
“The Republic Day sales momentum was also strong. However, we need to watch the incoming data for a little longer period to have a definitive view on demand environment,” the presentation noted.
The assets under management (AUM) of BFL — which operates in financing segment such as consumer, small and medium enterprises, commercial and rural — rose 24 per cent YoY to ₹1,16,460 crore (₹93,903 crore).
Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA stood at 1.61 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Sequentially, its GNPA was flat while NNPA moved up by 5 basis points, the company said. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Read also:
On a consolidated basis, including the results of wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd, BFL’s net profit rose 52 per cent YoY to ₹1,614 crore (₹1,060 crore).
The BFL board on Wednesday approved the raising of funds, subject to shareholder approval, inter alia, by an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as a part of the proposed increase in overall borrowing limit from ₹1,30,000 crore to ₹1,60,000 crore.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...