Bajaj Finance Q4 net profit up 80 per cent

Bajaj Finance has registered an 80 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net profit increased by 79.7 per cent to Rs 2,419.51 crore from Rs 1,346.64 crore a year ago.

Net interest income increased by 30 per cent to Rs 6,068 crore, as against Rs 4,659 crore in the quarter under review.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, net profit increased by 59 per cent to Rs 7,028.23 crore from Rs 4,419.82 crore in 2020-21.

The company booked 62.8 lakh new loans in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, as against 54.7 lakh loans in the same previous period.

In fiscal 2021-22, new loans booked were 2.46 crore, as compared to 1.68 crore in 2020-21.

It added 22.1 lakh new customers in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Bajaj Finance said its customer franchise stood at 5.75 crore as on March 31, 2022, registering 19 per cent growth year-on-year. The highest ever customer franchise addition of 90 lakh was in fiscal year 2021-22.

Assets under management increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,46,743 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Net non-performing assets also improved to 0.68 per cent as on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.75 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value of Rs 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.