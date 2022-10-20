Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) reported an 89 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹2,472 crore in the second quarter against ₹1,306 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income for Q2 FY23 increased by 30 per cent to ₹6,397 crore from ₹4,922 crore in Q2 FY22. Loan-loss provisions for Q2 FY23 was lower at ₹ 705 crore as against ₹ 1,239 crore in Q2 FY22.

Assets under management grew by 29 per cent to ₹ 1,59,452 crore as of 30 September 2022 from ₹ 1,23,281 crore as of 30 September 2021.

BFL's consolidated net profit for Q2 FY23 increased by 88 per cent to ₹ 2,781 crore from ₹ 1,481 crore in Q2 FY22.

The consolidated results of BFL include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec).

