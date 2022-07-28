Bajaj Finance shares continue to rally; jump over 9%

Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing over 9 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for April-June period.

The stock jumped 9.46 per cent to ₹6,999 on BSE and rallied 9.42 per cent to ₹6,999 at NSE.

The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 824.22 points higher at 56,640.54, and the Nifty advanced 232.50 points to 16,874.30.

Shares of Bajaj Finance had on Wednesday risen over 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at ₹2,596 crore for Q1, helped by robust income.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 38 per cent to ₹9,283 crore during Q1 as against ₹6,743 crore in corresponding period last year.