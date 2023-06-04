Bajaj Finance will continue investing in its payments business and has no plans to spin it off as a separate entity, the company said in an exchange filing.

“We continue to invest in our payments business and are committed to delivering the entire stack of payments to our customers and merchant ecosystem. Payments business is an integral part of the company,” it added.

A report by Jefferies had quoted Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Jain in a presentation made at the Jefferies India Forum that select segments such as housing and payments can be run as a subsidiary or a subsidiary-like organisational structure.

