Bajaj Finance’s AUM grows 26% y-o-y in Q3FY22

The assets under management (AUM) of Bajaj Finance (BFL) rose 26.3 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to stand at about ₹1,81,300 crore as of December-end 2021 as compared to ₹1,43,550 crore as of December 31, 2020.

BFL’s AUM in Q3 (October-December) FY22, adjusted for IPO financing receivable grew by about ₹14,500 crore, the non-banking finance company said in a regulatory filing.

The financial service company’s AUM mix comprises lending to consumer, rural, small and medium enterprise, commercial and mortgage segments.

New loans booked during Q3FY22 stood at 74 lakh as compared to 60 lakh in Q3 FY21, according to the filing.

BFL’s customer franchise as of December 31, 2021 stood at 5.54 crore as compared to 4.63 crore as of December 31, 2020. The company’s customer franchise increased by 26 lakh in Q3FY22 as compared to 22 lakh in Q3FY21.

Deposit growth

Deposits grew 26 per cent y-o-y to stand at about ₹30,000 crore as of December 31, 2021 as compared to ₹23,777 crore as of December 31, 2020. Deposit book grew by approximately ₹1,250 crore in Q3FY22, the company said.

“The company has not witnessed any adverse impact on its NPA (non-performing asset) position due to transition to new method of NPA recognition as clarified by the RBI circular dated November 12, 2021 - “Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances - Clarifications,” the filing stated.

BFL said consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately ₹14,300 crore as of December 31, 2021. The company’s liquidity position remains strong, it added.

The company emphasised that it continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 27 per cent as of December 31, 2021.