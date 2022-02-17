Bajaj Housing Finance extends festive home loan rate till Feb 28

Bajaj Housing Finance has extended the validity of its festive home loan interest rate, starting at 6.65 per cent per annum, till month end.

“In an industry-first initiative, the HFC also offers a provision that allows applicants to link their home loan interest rate to an external benchmark, such as the RBI repo rate. Borrowers who avail this feature stand to benefit from possible rate reductions in the future, as well as complete transparency in the rate setting mechanism,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Offer conditions

The festive offer is open to those with a strong credit profile and a CIBIL score of 800 or higher and is applicable only on home loan applications made through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website, it further said. “Only applications completed by February 28, 2022, and loans disbursed till March 31, 2022, are eligible,” it said.

The offer is applicable for both fresh home loans as well as balance transfer cases. The lender also offers competitive home loan interest rates to those with a CIBIL score between 750 and 799, which is only marginally higher than 6.65 per cent.