Bandhan Bank appoints Kamal Batra as Head–Assets

Bandhan Bank has appointed Kamal Batra as Head – Assets to bolster its goal of building a robust and granular retail assets franchise.

The bank’s ‘Vision 2025’ envisages a well-diversified and high-quality asset portfolio, strategically spread across secured and unsecured advances. This appointment is aimed at providing the necessary leadership direction and support towards the same, said a press statement issued by the bank.

The four pillars of the bank’s asset base would comprise Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (erstwhile known as microbanking), housing finance, commercial banking and other retail assets.

New focus

Batra will assume the responsibility for growing the bank’s commercial banking (comprising SME lending and NBFC lending) business and retail assets (comprising gold loans, personal loans, auto loans, among others) portfolios.

The growth of these verticals will help the bank capitalise on its robust liabilities franchise and cater to the needs of all customers through an entire suite of offerings spanning deposits, business and retail loans, and third-party products such as mutual funds and insurance, across physical and digital banking.

A veteran of the financial services sector with over twenty five years of experience, Batra, in his last role, was Executive Vice President and Head, Business Banking and Secured Assets at IndusInd Bank. His responsibilities included establishing the SME lending business and scaling up other businesses, including Loan Against Property, unsecured business loans, channel finance, warehouse finance and gold loans among others.