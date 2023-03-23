The board of directors of Bandhan Bank has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director of the bank effective March 31, 2023, for a period of three years subject to the approval of shareholders.

Also read: IDFC Mutual Fund to become Bandhan MF

“Pursuant to the recommendation of the Board, the Reserve Bank of India granted approval for the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as ED. On the basis of the recommendation of the NRC and approval of RBI, the Board, at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Whole-time Director of the bank, designated as Executive Director, with effect from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders,” the bank said in a notification to stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Also read: Indian economy better positioned than many countries: RBI bulletin

The bank has received binding bid of around ₹369 crore for the written-off portfolio worth ₹2614 crore and ₹371 crore for NPA portfolio amounting to ₹2316 crore on Security Receipts (SR) consideration basis for transferring loans to asset reconstruction company, it said.