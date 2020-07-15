Bandhan Bank net profit down 32% at ₹550 cr in June quarter

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
Riding on the back of higher provisioning on standard assets, Bandhan Bank posted a 32 per cent drop in net profit at ₹550 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against ₹804 crore in the corresponding period last year.
In Q1 FY-21, the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to ₹750 crore for Covid-19. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro-banking portfolio, the total additional provision in books stands at ₹1,769 crore, a press release issued by the bank said.
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came down to 1.43 per cent from 1.70 per cent in the same period last year, while the net NPA decreased to 0.48 per cent from 0.59 per cent.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by close to 15 per cent to ₹1,811 crore from ₹1,575 crore in the corresponding period last year. The non-interest income grew by 17 to ₹387 crore (₹331 crore) during the period under review.
Operating profit for the quarter increased by 17 per cent to ₹1,584 crore (₹1,356 crore).
The bank’s total advances grew by 18 per cent to ₹74,331 crore as on June 30, 2020, as against ₹63,164 crore same period last year, while deposits increased by 35 per cent to ₹60,610 crore (Rs 44,796 crore).
According to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Bank, overall collections improved to 76 per cent by end of June ’20 compared to 29 per cent in April ’20.
