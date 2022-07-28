Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Patna

Bandhan Bank has opened a currency chest in Deedargunj, Patna. This is the bank’s first ever currency chest and will help in cash management in the city.

This initiative will help the public, MSMEs and small traders with supply of currency notes to the bank branches and the ATMs, said a statement.

Branch expansion

The bank plans to open more than 530 new branches across the country during the current financial year, mainly distributed in north, west and south India.

“The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers’ convenience in the banking services that we offer,” C S Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said in the statement.

Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of over 2.69 crore and more than 5,640 banking outlets.