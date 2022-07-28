hamburger

Money & Banking

Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Patna

BL Kolkata Bureau | Updated on: Jul 28, 2022
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & CEO, Bandhan Bank

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & CEO, Bandhan Bank | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers’ convenience, says Bandhan Bank chief

Bandhan Bank has opened a currency chest in Deedargunj, Patna. This is the bank’s first ever currency chest and will help in cash management in the city.

This initiative will help the public, MSMEs and small traders with supply of currency notes to the bank branches and the ATMs, said a statement.

Branch expansion

The bank plans to open more than 530 new branches across the country during the current financial year, mainly distributed in north, west and south India.

“The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers’ convenience in the banking services that we offer,” C S Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said in the statement.

Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of over 2.69 crore and more than 5,640 banking outlets.

Published on July 28, 2022
Bandhan Bank Ltd
financial and business service
Bihar
Patna
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you