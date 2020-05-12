Bandhan Bank profit falls 21% on higher provisioning

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
Bandhan Bank posted a 21 per cent drop in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, when compared to ₹651 crore in the same period last year on the back of higher provisioning and contingencies.
Provisions and contingencies rose by close to 440 per cent to ₹827 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹153 crore last year.
The bank has taken Covid-19-related provision, amounting to ₹690 crore, during the quarter. This provision is higher than the RBI’s minimum required provision. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that it is carrying in the micro banking portfolio, the total additional provision in books stands at ₹1,000 crore, said a press statement issued by the bank.
While the bank has offered moratorium facility to all its customers, however, 87 per cent of its mortgage customers (in value) have paid their instalment in April, and nearly 65 per cent of its SME customers have paid their instalment, the bank said in its presentation to investors.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 34 per cent to ₹1,680 crore against ₹1,258 crore in the corresponding period last year. The non-interest income or other income grew by 29 per cent to ₹500 crore (₹388 crore) for the quarter.
Operating profit for the quarter increased by 32 per cent to ₹1,521 crore against ₹1,154 crore in the same period last year.
In view of the amalgamation with Gruh Finance, the figures for the current quarter are not comparable with the corresponding figures of previous year/period, the release said.
For the year ended March 31, 2020, net profits grew by 55 per cent to ₹3,024 crore (₹1,952 crore).
The bank’s total deposits grew 32 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹57,802 crore, while advances grew by 60 per cent at ₹71,846 crore. Deep penetration of the bank in Tier III to Tier VI locations gives it a competitive advantage in the current environment, the bank said.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total advances, reduced to 1.48 per cent (2.04 per cent), while net NPA remained flat at 0.58 per cent.
Net interest margin (annualised) for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, stood at 8.13 per cent (merged) against 7.91 per cent in December 2019.
The bank’s scrip closed at ₹233.95, down by 2.36 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.
