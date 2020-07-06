Money & Banking

Bandhan Bank Q1 loans increase 18 per cent, deposits up 35 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 06, 2020

Reports improvement in collection efficiency

Bandhan Bank has reported an 18 per cent increase in its loans and advances and a 35 per cent surge in total deposits in the first quarter of the fiscal. The private sector lender also reported a steady improvement in collection efficiency since the easing of lockdown restrictions with Unlock 1.

The bank’s loans and advances, including on book, off book and TLTRO investments, amounted to Rs 74,325 crore as on June 30, 2020, marking an 18 per cent increase from Rs 63,164 crore a year ago.

Its total deposits increased by 35 per cent to Rs 60,602 crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal as against Rs 44,796 crore a year ago.

CASA deposits grew by 47 per cent to Rs 22,473 crore in the quarter under review from a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

CASA ratio stood at 37.1 per cent as on June 30, 2020 versus 34.1 per cent a year ago.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on June 30, 2020 was about 159 per cent.

“Subsequent to Unlock 1, the collection in the Micro Banking loan vertical has shown positive traction from June 1, 2020. There has been a steady improvement in collection efficiency (in value terms) during June 2020 and ended with about 68 per cent as on the last day of the month, that is June 30, 2020,” Bandhan Bank said, adding that this has further improved to about 70 per cent (resulting in an effective moratorium of about 30 per cent) as on July 3,2020.

Nearly 70 per cent of customers have started repaying their loans, it further said.

For non-micro banking advances, collection efficiency for June 2020 stood at 84 per cent (resulting in effective moratorium of about 16 per cent).

