Bandhan Bank Q1 profit falls 32% at ₹550 crore

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Riding on the back of higher provisioning on standard assets, Bandhan Bank posted a 32 per cent drop in net profit at ₹550 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, against ₹804 crore in the corresponding period last year.
In Q1 FY21, the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to ₹750 crore for Covid-19. The bank, which had posted a net profit of close to ₹517 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, had made a provision of ₹690 crore against the potential impact of the pandemic.
After making an aggregate additional provisions of ₹1,440 crore in the two quarters, the bank also carried additional standard asset provision on micro finance portfolio at 0.75 per cent, amounting to ₹329 crore.
“With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio, the total additional provision in books stands at Rs 1,769 crore,” said a press release issued by the bank.
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came down to 1.43 per cent against 1.70 per cent same period last year, while the net NPA decreased to 0.48 per cent when compared to 0.59 per cent last year.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by close to 15 per cent to ₹1,811 crore against ₹1,575 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Operating profit for the quarter increased by 17 per cent to ₹1,584 crore (₹1,356 crore).
The bank’s total advances grew by 18 per cent to ₹74,331 crore as on June 30, 2020, against ₹63,164 crore in the same period last year, while deposits increased by 35 per cent to ₹60,610 crore (₹44,796 crore).
According to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Bank, overall collections improved to 76 per cent by end of June when compared to 29 per cent in April.
“We continued to showcase the strengths of our retail deposit franchise with strong growth of 35 per cent during this difficult time, especially CASA growing by over 47 per cent,” he pointed out.
The bank’s scrip fell by 0.78 per cent to close at ₹349.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...