Bandhan Bank Q2 net dips 5% to ₹920 crore

Dragged down by higher provisioning, Bandhan Bank reported a near five per cent drop in net profit at ₹920 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, against ₹972 crore in the same period last year.

Total provisioning increased by nearly 171 per cent at ₹395 crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹146 crore in the year ago period.

During the quarter, the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to ₹300 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that the bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio, the total additional provision in books stands at ₹2,096 crore, the bank said in a press statement.

Net interest income increased by nearly 26 per cent to ₹1,924 crore (₹1,529 crore) and other income grew by six per cent to ₹382 crore (₹360 crore).

Gross NPA (non performing asset) as a percentage to total advances came down to 1.18 per cent (1.76 per cent) while net NPA declined to 0.36 per cent (0.56 per cent).

“As the moratorium ended on August 31, 2020 coupled with robust rural performance, we have seen an all-round improvement in collection, disbursement and deposits. On deposits front, we have witnessed the best ever quarter whereas on the disbursement front, we are close to pre-covid level. Collections have seen a steady improvement on a month-on-month basis, and is expected to reach near normal in the next 90 days. We now look forward to accelerate the business in H2FY 21,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, said in the statement.