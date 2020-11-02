Bandhan Bank Q2 net dips 5% to ₹920 crore

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Dragged down by higher provisioning, Bandhan Bank reported a near five per cent drop in net profit at ₹920 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, against ₹972 crore in the same period last year.
Total provisioning increased by nearly 171 per cent at ₹395 crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹146 crore in the year ago period.
During the quarter, the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to ₹300 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that the bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio, the total additional provision in books stands at ₹2,096 crore, the bank said in a press statement.
Net interest income increased by nearly 26 per cent to ₹1,924 crore (₹1,529 crore) and other income grew by six per cent to ₹382 crore (₹360 crore).
Gross NPA (non performing asset) as a percentage to total advances came down to 1.18 per cent (1.76 per cent) while net NPA declined to 0.36 per cent (0.56 per cent).
“As the moratorium ended on August 31, 2020 coupled with robust rural performance, we have seen an all-round improvement in collection, disbursement and deposits. On deposits front, we have witnessed the best ever quarter whereas on the disbursement front, we are close to pre-covid level. Collections have seen a steady improvement on a month-on-month basis, and is expected to reach near normal in the next 90 days. We now look forward to accelerate the business in H2FY 21,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, said in the statement.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...