Bandhan Bank has registered a 22 per cent growth in advances at ₹99,374 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared with ₹81,661 crore for the same period last year. On a sequential basis, advances grew by around three per cent from ₹96,650 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Deposits grew by 21 per cent at ₹99,365 crore during the July-September 2022 quarter as against ₹81,898 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in its initial disclosure on Saturday.

The bank said that the numbers are provisional unaudited figures and are subject to review /examination by the Audit Committee and board of directors.

CASA up

Of the total deposits, CASA grew by 11 per cent at ₹40,509 crore. The share of retail to total deposits stood at 74 per cent as against 84 per cent during the year ago period. The CASA ratio came down to 40.8 per cent (44.6 per cent).

The bank’s overall collection efficiency (excluding NPA and including restructuring customers) improved marginally to 97 per cent as against 96 per cent during quarter ended June 2022.