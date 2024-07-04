Bandhan Bank has reported a 21.8 per cent year-on-year (yoy) growth in loans and advances and 22.8 per cent yoy growth in total deposits in the first quarter (Q1) of FY25.

As on June-end 2024, the Kolkata-headquartered private sector bank’s loans and advances (on book, plus off-book, plus pass-through certificate or PTC) stood at ₹1,25,619 crore (₹1,03,169 crore as on June-end 2023), as per the bank’s provisional quarterly business update.

As on June-end 2024, the bank’s total deposits stood at ₹1,33,203 crore (₹1,08,480 crore).

The share of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits declined to 33.4 per cent of total deposits as at June-end 2024 against 36 per cent as at June-end 2023. Bulk deposits increased to 32.71 per cent of total deposits, against 30.28 per cent.

Pan-bank collection efficiency (excluding bad loans) in the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) segment declined to 98.5 per cent for June 2024, against 99 per cent for March 2024. In the non-EEB segment, collection efficiency was up at 98.3 per cent against 97.6 per cent.