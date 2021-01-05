Bandhan Bank to provide salary accounts for Indian Army personnel

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bandhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Army for Bandhan Bank Shaurya salary account.
Services under the account will be offered to serving personnel of the Army through the bank’s network of banking outlets. The account will offer a host of features including zero-balance facility with 6 per cent interest on balance above ₹one lakh, unlimited free ATM transactions, waiver of issuance and annual charge on Shaurya Visa Platinum debit card.
The account will also offer protection for self and assets, and include free personal accident insurance of ₹30 lakh, air accident cover of ₹1 crore and free educational benefit of up to ₹1 lakh a year for four years to a dependent child in case of accidental death of account holder, said a press statement issued by the bank.
