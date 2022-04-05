Bandhan Bank’s collection efficiency improves to 96 per cent in March

Bandhan Bank has witnessed an improvement in asset quality with the bank’s overall collection efficiency improving to 96 per cent for the month of March.

The EEB (emerging entrepreneurs business) collection efficiency was at 95 per cent while the non EEB segment was at 98 per cent, the bank said in its initial provisional disclosures of Q3 FY22 to the exchanges on Tuesday.

The bank’s collection efficiency for the month of December 2021 was at 93 per cent, up from 90 per cent in September 2021.

“EEB collection efficiency for March 2022, excluding NPA and arrears is back to pre Covid levels of 99 per cent,” the bank said in its filing to stock exchanges.

Loans and advances grew 16 per cent at ₹1.01 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up from ₹87,043 crore same period last year. Deposits grew by 24 per cent y-o-y at ₹96,331 crore. CASA deposits improved by 18 per cent 40,072 crore.

The bank’s scrip closed at ₹314.90, down 1.19 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.