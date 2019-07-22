Bandhan Bank’s Head of Business

Bandhan Bank has appointed Sanjeev Naryani as Head of Business, with a view to strengthen its senior management. In this capacity, Naryani will report to CS Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, and will spearhead branch banking, wholesale banking, agri business, retail lending, third-party products, and digital banking, said a press statement issued by the bank.

Naryani comes from State Bank of India where, in his last assignment, he was designated Chief General Manager. He has close to 32 years of experience with SBI, where he handled various leadership positions in liability and lending businesses and treasury, the release added.