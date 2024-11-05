Bandhan Group (Bandhan Financial Services Ltd) today announced its entry into the Information Technology space with the acquisition of Genisys Group, a information technology and business process services company.

“By integrating Genisys Group’s offerings, Bandhan Group will add to its portfolio an integrated portfolio of solutions, including digital transformation, data analytics, cloud services, digital media operations, and smart business process solutions across various industries worldwide,” said a press statement.

Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director of Bandhan Financial Services, stated, “The ongoing global disruptions driven by digital transformation—via hyper-automation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies—are reshaping the IT industry. We recognized an opportunity to acquire Genisys Group.”

Genisys Group’s service portfolio spans digital application lifecycle management, cloud native solutions, data management, digital media operations and business process outsourcing, catering to various industry segments.

Bandhan Financial Services Limited is the promoter of Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited and Bandhan Bank Limited. BFSL was incorporated on August 3, 1995, and was registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC-NDSI-CIC engaged in the business of investment activities. Bandhan AMC and Bandhan Life are the step-down subsidiaries of BFSL.

