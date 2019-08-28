Bank credit contracts even as deposits surge till in April-Aug

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Bank credit contracted by ₹48,792 crore in the financial year so far (up to August 16), even as deposits surged by ₹1,21,990 crore in the same period.
However, in the corresponding period last year, bank credit expanded by ₹33,664 crore.
In the year-ago period, deposits increased by ₹33,768 crore, keeping pace with credit growth.
Most of the decline in (non-food) bank credit in the financial year so far happened in the latest fortnight ended August 16, 2019. The outstanding bank credit declined by ₹41,479 crore in the reporting fortnight, as per the RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India.
State Bank of India, in a recent research report, said though slowdown in demand is a fact, there is a misplaced consensus that banks are not extending enough credit to help us navigate through the current slowdown.
“This is a false narrative as economic theory suggests a bi-directional causality between economic growth and credit offtake. Thus, a growth slowdown will percolate into a credit slowdown and not vice-versa,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
Given the tepid credit appetite in the economy, banks are deploying resources raised via deposits in Central government securities (G-Secs).
In the financial year so far, banks invested ₹1,74,993 crore in G-Secs. In the corresponding period last year, banks invested ₹1,74,343 crore in G-Secs.
In its Q1 FY20 earnings review, Edelweiss Securities (ESL) said that while the corporate provisioning cycle is behind, risks are rising in RAM (retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprise) portfolio.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — for ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
On new ULIPs, the minimum sum assured will be less than 10 times the premium
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...