Bank credit grows 12.02%, deposits up 10.32%

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Bank credit and deposits grew 12.02 per cent and 10.32 per cent to ₹96.975 trillion and ₹126.746 trillion, respectively in the fortnight to July 5, according to the latest RBI data.
In the year-ago fortnight, bank credit was at ₹86.566 trillion, while deposits were at ₹114.883 trillion.
In the previous fortnight to June 21, bank loans had risen 12 per cent to ₹96.485 trillion and deposits 10.02 per cent to ₹124.905 trillion.
On a year-on-year basis as of May, non-food credit increased 11.4 per cent from 11.1 per cent.
Personal loan growth slowed to 16.9 per cent in May from 18.6 per cent year ago.
Credit growth to the services sector also lost steam and grew at a much slower pace of 14.8 per cent in May down from a high 21.9 per cent in the same month last year.
Loans to agriculture & allied activities increased by 7.8 per cent compared to increase of 6.4 per cent. Credit to the industry rose at much faster clip of 6.4 per cent in May as against an increase of a paltry 1.4 per cent in May 2018.
