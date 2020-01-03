Bank credit grows 7% to ₹99.47-lakh cr; deposits rise to ₹130-lakh cr

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
Banks’ credit and deposits grew by 7.10 per cent and 10.09 per cent to ₹99.47-lakh crore and ₹130.08-lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 20, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. In the year-ago fortnight, banks’ advances stood at ₹92.87-lakh crore, while deposits were at ₹118.16-lakh crore.
In the previous fortnight ended December 6, credit had grown by 7.91 per cent to Rs 99.34 lakh crore and deposits had increased by 10.27 per cent to Rs 131.05 lakh crore.
On a year-on-year basis, banks’ credit growth slowed to 7.2 per cent to ₹86.73-lakh crore in November 2019 from 13.8 per cent increase to ₹80.93-lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Loans to industry growth fell to 2.4 per cent to ₹27.72-lakh crore in November from 4 per cent in the corresponding month of 2018.
During the month, credit to agriculture and allied activities slowed to 6.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent last year. Advances to the services sector decelerated sharply to 4.8 per cent from 28.1 per cent last year. Personal loans grew at a marginally lower rate of 16.4 per cent in November 2019 when compared to 17.2 per cent earlier.
Rating agency ICRA, in a recent report, said credit expansion may plummet to a six-decade low of 6.5-7 per cent in 2019-20 when compared to 13.3 per cent in the previous financial year.
