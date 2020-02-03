Bank credit grows by 7.21%, deposits 9.51%: RBI data

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21 per cent and 9.51 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore.
In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.
Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in December 2019 from 12.8 per cent in December 2018.
Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.
Advances to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 5.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent in December 2018.
Personal loans growth decelerated marginally to 15.9 per cent from 17 per cent in December 2018.
During the month, credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...