Bank credit growth to hit 4-year high of 11-12% this fiscal: Crisil

Bank credit growth could rise by 200 to 300 basis points to 11-12 per cent this fiscal, aided by healthy economic growth and budgetary support from the government, according to an analysis by Crisil Ratings.

The forecast takes into account the agency’s projection of GDP growth at over 7 per cent this fiscal.

Bank credit is estimated to have grown at about 9 per cent to 10 per cent in 2020-21.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings, said the biggest difference expected this fiscal is the upshift in the corporate credit growth trajectory, and is expected to double to 8-9 per cent.

“The Union Budget pegs public capex outlay at around ₹7.5-lakh crore, a significant increase over last fiscal, with sharp focus on public infrastructure. The downstream impact of this on core sectors, along with the Production Linked Incentive scheme announced for 13 key sectors, will be the drivers,” he said.

Sectors that should see the maximum growth, given their industry dynamics, include metals and metal products, chemicals, engineering and construction.

Corporate credit roughly accounts for about 40 per cent of bank credit, and saw muted growth in recent years.

Bank credit to micro, small and medium enterprises could grow 12-14 per cent this fiscal, riding on the multiplier effect from some pick-up in capex, the agency further said.

Home loans

Home loans, which form the largest chunk of retail lending, will be a major driver of credit with residential purchases expected to continue at a solid clip this fiscal.

“Overall, the retail book growth will remain steady at 14-15 per cent this fiscal,” Crisil said.

Agriculture credit growth, estimated at 9-10 per cent last fiscal on the back of a decent monsoon and a good harvest, is seen steady, with monsoon expected to be normal once again this fiscal.

Crisil, however, warned of three factors that could impact its estimated. These include a fresh surge in Covid cases; a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war that could impact many downstream sectors (some of which are already under pressure because of increased commodity prices); and higher-than-expected slowdown in private consumption.