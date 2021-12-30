Bank deposit growth continues to display contrarian trend

Bank deposit growth continued to display contrarian trend, declining by ₹93,627 crore in the reporting fortnight ended December 17, against an accretion of ₹ 1,73,248 crore in the preceding fortnight ended December 3.

Aggregate deposits had slumped by ₹2,69,612 crore during the fortnight ended November 19, after a record ₹3,40,496 crore fortnightly increase during the fortnight ended November 5.

The latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) noted that the run-off profile of deposits since September 2019 shows that the growth in stable deposits (that is deposits with low run-off profile) has lagged that of volatile deposits.

A development associated with the growth in volatile deposits is a significant accumulation of Government Securities (G-Secs) and other high quality liquid assets (HQLAs) across the banking spectrum, the Report said.

CASA deposits

Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits continued to outpace term deposits, reflecting precautionary motives in the face of uncertainty, it added.

“While it may be difficult to exactly decipher the increase and subsequent decline (in deposits), it does pose questions on liquidity management/ financial stability or a shift in behavioral trend in customer payment habits through digitisation and hence lower currency leakage and concomitant deposit bulge or both," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India said in a report earlier this month.

Banks’ advances grew at a slower clip in the reporting fortnight ended December 17, 2021, at ₹46,988 crore against ₹1,12,196 crore in the preceding fortnight ended December 3, according to RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India.