Bank deposit growth continues to display contrarian trend

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Bank deposit growth continued to display contrarian trend, declining by ₹93,627 crore in the reporting fortnight ended December 17, against an accretion of ₹ 1,73,248 crore in the preceding fortnight ended December 3.
Aggregate deposits had slumped by ₹2,69,612 crore during the fortnight ended November 19, after a record ₹3,40,496 crore fortnightly increase during the fortnight ended November 5.
The latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) noted that the run-off profile of deposits since September 2019 shows that the growth in stable deposits (that is deposits with low run-off profile) has lagged that of volatile deposits.
A development associated with the growth in volatile deposits is a significant accumulation of Government Securities (G-Secs) and other high quality liquid assets (HQLAs) across the banking spectrum, the Report said.
Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits continued to outpace term deposits, reflecting precautionary motives in the face of uncertainty, it added.
“While it may be difficult to exactly decipher the increase and subsequent decline (in deposits), it does pose questions on liquidity management/ financial stability or a shift in behavioral trend in customer payment habits through digitisation and hence lower currency leakage and concomitant deposit bulge or both," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India said in a report earlier this month.
Banks’ advances grew at a slower clip in the reporting fortnight ended December 17, 2021, at ₹46,988 crore against ₹1,12,196 crore in the preceding fortnight ended December 3, according to RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...