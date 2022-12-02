Deposits of all scheduled banks declined by ₹72,706 crore in the reporting fortnight ended November 18 despite increase in deposit rates.

However, credit was up by ₹20,758 crore during the same period.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said: “I would tend to believe that short-term bulk deposits which banks mobilised (in the wake of deposit growth lagging credit growth) have matured. Savers may be migrating to other investment avenues for higher returns. Since stock markets are up, they may be investing in equities and mutual funds.”

Sabnavis observed that credit growth has started slowing down probably due to the impact of interest rates going up or not too much of economic activity.

Incremental deposits of all scheduled banks had grown by ₹1,68,386.7 crore in the preceding fortnight ended November 4. During the same period, incremental credit rose by ₹44,119.16 crore.

Banking expert V Viswanathan said: “Government departments must have withdrawn deposits to meet expenditure. Cash rich oil companies would have withdrawn for paying for imports.”

