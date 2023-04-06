Reserve Bank of India has permitted banks with IFSC (International Financial Services Centre Banking Units (IBUs) to non-derivable derivative contracts (NDCC) involving the Indian rupee to resident users in the onshore market.

“The step has been taken with a view to develop the onshore INR-NDDC market and to provide residents with the flexibility to efficiently design their hedging programmes,” said the central bank in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

“This measure will further deepen the forex market in India, and provide enhanced flexibility to residents in meeting their hedging requirements,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his policy outcome statement.

As of June 2020, banks which operate IBUs, were permitted to transact in rupee non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts (NDDCs) with non-residents and with each other.

“Banks will have the flexibility of settling their NDDC transactions with non-residents and with each other in foreign currency or in INR while transactions with residents will be mandatorily settled in INR,” said the RBI.

The central bank will separately issue related directions on the same.