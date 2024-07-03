“Bank clerical jobs are the mainstay of job aspirants in the country. When we are not taking any loans, what is the justification for making Cibil rating as one of the criteria for selection?” This is how N Sravan Kumar, a software engineer preparing for bank job exams, reacted when asked about the latest notification for clerks in public-sector banks.

In the first notification this year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks XIV) for the Recruitment and Selection of Personnel for 6128 Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks, and the applications process has commenced. All public sector banks, excluding State Bank of India (SBI), which conducts recruitment exams on its own, are part of the CRP.

Lack of clarity

Notwithstanding the rejoice over the upcoming recruitment, the aspirants also point to a lack of clarity in the notification on the Cibil front.

“There should be more clarity as notification says the candidate applying maintains a healthy credit history at the time of joining participating banks and the minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks, amended from time to time. Why can’t there be a standardisation?” asked Jagadish Shetty, who took exam training at the National School of Banking here.

When contacted, a senior official of a public sector bank who did not like to be identified said, “Credit discipline is one of the most important traits for bank employees, and a bad record in youth might also lead to a higher propensity for fraud.”

“The norm is not applicable to those who are not having a bank account till now and also it’s not mandatory at the time of application. It will only be checked at the final stage before issuing appointment letters,” he added.

Those candidates whose CIBIL status has not been updated before the date of joining have to either get the CIBIL status updated or produce the NOCs from the lender stating that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the CIBIL, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn/cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank, as per the notification.

Cibil controversy

Apparently, the banks did not heed the widespread protests against the Cibil norm when it was introduced for the first time in previous recruitment.

Recruitment in clerical cadres in Public Sector Banks is done on a State/UT-wise basis; candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

Graduates in any discipline aged 20-28 are eligible to apply for clerical posts by registering online before July 27, 2024. The initial monthly remuneration for clerical positions will be over ₹30,000, while other perks and facilities depend on the individual policy of the banks.