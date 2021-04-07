Bank lending to NBFCs under PSL extended

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Bank lending to non-banking finance companies/NBFCs (other than microfinance institutions) for on-lending to agriculture, MSME and housing will continue to be classified as priority sector lending (PSL) for six more months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The dispensation, whereby bank lending to NBFCs for on-lending to specified sectors was recognised as PSL, was available from August 13, 2019 till March 31, 2021.
But now it has been further extended for another six months, up to September 30, the RBI said in its latest Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
With a view to encouraging farm credit to individual farmers against pledge/ hypothecation of agricultural produce, the RBI has enhanced the loan limit under PSL from ₹50 lakh to ₹75 lakh per borrower.
This enhanced limit is against the pledge/ hypothecation of agricultural produce backed by Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (NWRs)/electronic-NWRs (e-NWRs) issued by warehouses registered with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA).
For other Warehouse Receipts, the loan limit for classification under PSL will continue to be ₹50 lakh per borrower.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...