Bank of Baroda back in back; logs ₹1,209-crore profit in Q1

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is back in the black in the first quarter of FY22, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹1,209 crore on the back of robust growth in other income and decline in provisions for bad loans.

The public sector bank had reported a net loss in both the year ago quarter (₹864 crore) and March quarter (₹1,046.50 crore).

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 16 per cent year-on-year at ₹7,892 crore (₹6,816 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Other income, comprising commission, exchange & brokerage, treasury income and recoveries in written-off accounts, jumped 63 per cent yoy to ₹2,970 crore (₹1,818 crore).

Provisions, including towards bad loans, declined 23 per cent yoy to ₹4,112 crore (₹5,349 crore).

Additional provision

The bank said it has made additional provision of ₹373 crore in June quarter in compliance with RBI’s June 7, 2019 circular on “Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets issued guidelines for implementation of Resolution Plan”.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined by ₹3,642 crore during the reporting quarter to ₹ 63,029 crore as of June-end.

Gross NPA position improved a tad to 8.86 per cent of gross advances as at June-end 2021 against 8.87 per cent as at March-end 2021.

Net NPA

Net NPA position too improved to 3.03 per cent of net advances as at June-end 2021 against 3.09 per cent as at March-end 2021.

The number of borrower accounts where modification (restructuring) were sanctioned as per RBI’s circular (May 5, 2021) circular on “Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of Covid-19 related stress of individuals and small business” was sanctioned and implemented stood at 8,544 and the aggregate exposure to such borrowers was ₹665 crore.

The bank has purchased PSLC (Priority Sector lending Certificates) of ₹3,500 crore under the category of Small and Marginal Farmer and sold PSLC of ₹1,000 crore under the category Micro Enterprises during the current quarter.

Deposits declined a tad (0.34 per cent yoy) to ₹9,31,317 crore. Advances were down 2.66 per cent yoy to ₹6,68,382 crore.