Bank of Baroda back in back; logs ₹1,209-crore profit in Q1

Updated on August 07, 2021

Robust growth in other income and decline in provisions boost bank’s bottomline

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is back in the black in the first quarter of FY22, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹1,209 crore on the back of robust growth in other income and decline in provisions for bad loans.

The public sector bank had reported a net loss in both the year ago quarter (₹864 crore) and March quarter (₹1,046.50 crore).

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 16 per cent year-on-year at ₹7,892 crore (₹6,816 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Other income, comprising commission, exchange & brokerage, treasury income and recoveries in written-off accounts, jumped 63 per cent yoy to ₹2,970 crore (₹1,818 crore).

Provisions, including towards bad loans, declined 23 per cent yoy to ₹4,112 crore (₹5,349 crore).

Additional provision

The bank said it has made additional provision of ₹373 crore in June quarter in compliance with RBI’s June 7, 2019 circular on “Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets issued guidelines for implementation of Resolution Plan”.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined by ₹3,642 crore during the reporting quarter to ₹ 63,029 crore as of June-end.

Gross NPA position improved a tad to 8.86 per cent of gross advances as at June-end 2021 against 8.87 per cent as at March-end 2021.

Net NPA

Net NPA position too improved to 3.03 per cent of net advances as at June-end 2021 against 3.09 per cent as at March-end 2021.

The number of borrower accounts where modification (restructuring) were sanctioned as per RBI’s circular (May 5, 2021) circular on “Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of Covid-19 related stress of individuals and small business” was sanctioned and implemented stood at 8,544 and the aggregate exposure to such borrowers was ₹665 crore.

The bank has purchased PSLC (Priority Sector lending Certificates) of ₹3,500 crore under the category of Small and Marginal Farmer and sold PSLC of ₹1,000 crore under the category Micro Enterprises during the current quarter.

Deposits declined a tad (0.34 per cent yoy) to ₹9,31,317 crore. Advances were down 2.66 per cent yoy to ₹6,68,382 crore.

