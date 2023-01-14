The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given its nod for the extension of the term of Bank of Baroda’s incumbent chief executive Sanjiv Chadha till June 30, which is his date of superannuation.

Chadha’s three year period of appointment as BOB chief executive expires on January 19.

The executive order announcing the ACC approval for the extension was issued by the Department of Personnel & Training on Saturday.

This came on a day when the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) recommended Debadatta Chand, a serving Executive Director at Bank Baroda, to the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer in the same public sector bank.

Also read: FSIB recommends MDs for Bank of Baroda and Bank of India