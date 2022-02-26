Bank of Baroda hikes deposit rates

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has upped deposits rates, including for domestic and non-resident ordinary (NRO) term deposits, by 10-45 basis points on select maturities with effect from February 25, 2022.

In the case of domestic and NRO term deposits below Rs 2 crore, the interest rate has been increased by 10 basis points -- one year (5 per cent against 4.90 per cent earlier); and above one year and up to 2 years (5.10 per cent against 5 per cent).

The new interest rates on Non-Resident External (NRE) Term (Rupee) deposits below Rs 2 crore are the same as above.

The new rate on non-callable fixed deposits (domestic/ NRO/ NRE) of Rs 15.01 lakh and below Rs 2 crore for a one year year deposit is 5.05 per cent (4.95 per cent earlier); and above one year and up to 2 years (5.15 per cent against 5.05 per cent).

The new rate on non-callable fixed deposits (domestic/ NRO/ NRE) of Rs 2 crore and above and up to Rs 10 crore for one year deposit is 4.35 per cent (3.90 per cent earlier).

For domestic term deposits & NRO Deposits of Rs. 2 Crore to up to Rs. 10 Crore, the new interest rate for a deposit of 91 days to 180 days is 3.50 per cent (3.25 per cent earlier) and for a one year deposit is 4.25 per cent (3.80 per cent).

The new rate on NRE Term (Rupee) deposits of Rs 2 crore and above & up to Rs 10 crore of one year duration is 4.25 per cent (3.80 per cent).

The public sector bank has also upped savings bank deposit rates on outstanding balances of Rs 100 crore and above by 10-15 basis points (bps).

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin: “Scheduled commercial banks have reached an inflection point.

“With an increase in credit demand and lower accretion in aggregate deposits, banks have started pricing in their deposits at higher rates in recent months. As a result, the median term deposit rate rose marginally by 5 bps since October 2021.”