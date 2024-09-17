Bank of Baroda (BoB) has introduced ‘Aditi’, a GenAI-powered virtual relationship manager, to enhance the digital customer service experience.

These human-like interface presented in the form of digital avatars, offer conversational banking across a range of services, the public sector bank said in a statement.

“Available on the bank’s web portal, the capability supports audio, video and chat-based assistance ensuring 24x7 banking services with multilingual support. This service is being gradually rolled out to our existing customers through an enrollment process available on the bank’s website,” the bank said.

In addition, BoB has also launched a GenAI-enabled knowledge management platform, ‘GyanSahay.AI’ for its employees.

“Trained in the bank’s product policies and processes, this platform provides employees with instant and accurate answers, enabling them to seamlessly handle customer queries and access key operational details more efficiently. It aids employees to work smarter and faster, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and service delivery,” the bank said.

Sales and Service

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer,said, “We have been closely following the rapid advancement of GenAI and are convinced that it has the power to transform banking operations as we know it today. Our digital GenAI based conversational interfaces will improve the bank’s digital customer experience.

“The bank will continue to enhance these GenAI use cases, with incremental sales and service features driving customer self-service and immediate fulfillment.”

Additionally, the GenAI enabled knowledge management platform is an endeavour to empower the bank’s large customer facing workforce with the right information on products, policies and processes so that there is improved service delivery.

The bank also plans to recruit specialised and skilled resources for capacity building to drive large adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in banking operations and services, Chand said.