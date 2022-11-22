Bank of Baroda has opened it’s first mid-corporate Branch in Kerala at Kochi.

The branch was inaugurated by Debadatta Chand, Executive Director in the presence of S. Rengarajan, GM (Head - Mid Corporate Cluster South) and Sreejith Kottarathil, Zonal Head-Ernakulam.

According to Chand, the key focus of mid corporate branch is to increase corporate book size and income to improve turnaround time (TAT) for corporate proposals and provide enhanced service to corporate customers.

The branch will cater to mid-corporate, large corporate, and PSU borrowers and provide corporate loans, trade finance, forex, and cash management services.