Bank of Baroda reported its highest quarterly net profit in the fourth quarter at ₹4,775 crore on the back of robust growth in net interest income and sharp decline in loan loss provisions.

The public sector bank’s net profit in the reporting quarter soared 168 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from ₹1,779 crore in the year ago period.

The Bank’s board recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of face value ₹2. Net interest income was up 34 per cent y-o-y to ₹11,525 crore (₹8,612 crore).

Loan loss provisions sharply declined by 94 per cent to ₹320 crore (₹5,200 crore).

Global NIM improved to 3.53 per cent from 3.08 per cent as at March-end 2022. Global advances increased by 18.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,69,548 crore. Global deposits rose 15.1 per cent to ₹12,03,688 crore.

Gross NPA position improved to 3.79 per cent of gross advances against 4.53 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPA position too improved to 0.89 per cent of net advances against 0.99 per cent in the preceding quarter.