Bank of Baroda posts Q1 net loss of ₹864 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a standalone net loss of ₹864 crore during the quarter ended June of the current fiscal year, due to higher provisions and contingencies.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹710 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

“On account of provisioning on standard accounts of ₹1,811 crore, bank reported a (standalone) net loss of ₹864 crore in Q1 FY21 and consolidated net loss stood at ₹679 crore,” Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of the lender during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 was down by 2.38 per cent to ₹18,494 crore as against ₹ 18,944 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total provisions and contingencies for the quarter jumped by 71.32 per cent to ₹5,628 crore from ₹3,285 crore a year ago.

Bank’s asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 9.39 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 10.28 per cent by the end-June 2019. Net NPA ratio fell to 2.83 per cent from 3.95 per cent as on June 30, 2019, the bank said.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at ₹48.55 on the BSE, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close.

