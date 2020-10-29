Bank of Baroda Q2 profit surges 128%

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a 128 per cent jump in second quarter net profit at ₹1,679 crore, against ₹737 crore in the year-ago quarter.

A 34 per cent decline in provision towards bad loans in the reporting quarter at ₹2,277 crore (₹3,425 crore in the year-ago quarter) helped boost the bottomline.

Net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expemded) was up 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹7,508 crore (₹7,028 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Gross non-performing assets declined to 9.14 per cent of gross advances as at September-end 2020 against 10.25 per cent as of September-end 2019.

Net non-performing assets improved to 2.51 per cent of net advances against 3.91 per cent.