Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 1,779 cr

Mumbai, May 13

Bank of Baroda has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,778.77 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore a year ago.

However, on a sequential basis, the lender’s net profit fell 19 per cent from Rs 2,197.03 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

Its net profit for the full fiscal 2021-22 surged to Rs 7,272.28 crore from just Rs 828.92 crore in 2020-21.

The bank’s profitability came on the back of a sharp rise in interest income.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net interest income grew 21.2 per cent to Rs 8,612 crore from Rs 7,107 crore a year ago.

Non-interest income, however, fell 72.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,522 crore, primarily due to a fall in other non-interest income.

Total provisions increased 5.1 per cent to Rs 3,736 crore in the January to March 2022 quarter, from Rs 3,555 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Asset quality improves

Gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 54,059.39 crore as on March 31, 2022, or 6.61 per cent of gross advances, as against 8.87 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

Net NPAs also declined to 1.72 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2022, as compared to 3.09 per cent as on March 31, 2021.