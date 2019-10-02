Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Indian Army for customised services

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Army, under which the bank will offer customised services, along with a host of facilities to account holders.

The MoU includes free personal accident insurance cover, free air accident insurance cover of ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh, and an overdraft facility up to three times of the monthly net salary, the public sector bank said in a statement.

The features are also applicable for pensioners of Indian Army up to the age of 70 years, it said.