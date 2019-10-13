Bank of Baroda stares at vacant leadership as PS Jayakumar’s MD/CEO term comes to an end

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
The one-year extended tenure of PS Jayakumar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Bank of Baroda (BoB) ended on Saturday, with the government not giving any clarity on either giving him extension or finding a replacement.
BoB is the second largest public sector bank (PSB) which is headless. Bank of India (BoI) has been without an MD/CEO after Dinabandhu Mohapatra demitted office on June 30.
Jayakumar was initially appointed by the government as BoB chief on August 14, 2015 for a three-year tenure. In view of the key role he played in the amalgamation of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB, which became effective from April 1, 2018, the government granted him a year’s extension.
With the government moving Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of Allahabad Bank, to head Punjab National Bank, it now needs to appoint chiefs at BoB and BoI.
The government has kept the top position at Allahabad Bank vacant as it is set to be amalgamated with Indian Bank.
Canara Bank MD & CEO RA Sankara Narayanan’s tenure ends on January 31, 2020. He took charge on April 15, 2019. Prior to this, he was MD & CEO of Vijaya Bank from September 1, 2017.
The government could consider giving Sankara Narayanan an extension, given that Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank are in the midst of an amalgamation.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
Key support cushioned the benchmark indices last week. But traders must be cautious
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
It is a top-quartile performer in the large- and mid-cap category
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...