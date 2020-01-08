Bank of Baroda to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds

The designated committee of Bank of Baroda's board (the Capital Raising Committee) on Wednesday approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs.2,000 crore in single or multiple tranches.

This comes after the public sector bank raising Rs 920 crore by issuing 9,200 Basel III compliant Tier II bonds ( unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up taxable redeemable) to 11 allottees.