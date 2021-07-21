Bank of Baroda, U GRO Capital launch co-lending platform 'Pratham'

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Bank of Baroda and fintech platform U GRO Capital have launched a co-lending platform Pratham, under which ₹1,000 crore loan will be disbursed to the MSME sector in the country.
Commencements of loan disbursements under Pratham mark the 114th Foundation Day of Bank of Baroda, U GRO Capital -- tech-focussed small business lending platform -- said in a release on Wednesday.
"Pratham, a ₹1,000 crore co-lending programme, will allow the MSMEs to avail customised lending solutions at a competitive rate of interest with a significant reduction in turn-around time, it said.
The loan amount ranges from ₹50 lakh to ₹2.5 crore to be offered at an interest rate starting from 8 per cent with a maximum tenure of 120 months, it said.
"We believe that forging such partnerships is the way forward and collaborative efforts leveraging individual entities' expertise are of utmost importance to take co-lending to MSME segment to the next level. This is a significant advancement in the same direction," said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.
The co-lending programme resonates with the bank's intent to extend support to more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said.
The partnership with Bank of Baroda will enable the company to support more MSMEs in the remotest locations, and to help them revive and grow, Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said.
With technology and sectoral expertise, U GRO Capital will solve the unsolved credit needs of such small businesses, he said.
Pratham requires minimum documentation for loan, said the company.
Company's proprietary developed platform GRO-Xstream allows faster turnaround time, with an in-principle approval issued within 60 minutes, U GRO Capital said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...