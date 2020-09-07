Money & Banking

Bank of India launches ‘Signature Visa Debit Card’ for HNIs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Bank of India (BoI) on Monday launched “Signature Visa Debit Card” for the affluent/high net worth individuals maintaining an average quarterly balance of ₹10 lakhs and above.

The public sector bank, in a statement, said this international contactless debit card will be available in metal and plastic variants.

“This card will have a spending limit of up to ₹5 lakhs on POS & e-commerce and ₹1 lakh on ATM.

“Other features include complimentary lounge access (2 per quarter) and offers on travel, retail, dining, lifestyle, entertainment, luxury hotels, reward points for online usage etc. It will also provide Insurance against fraudulent transactions,” the statement said.

On the occasion of the Bank’s 115th Foundation Day on Monday, MD & CEO AK Das virtually inaugurated new buildings of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) at Barabanki, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Giridih (Jharkhand).

credit cards and debit cards
Bank of India
