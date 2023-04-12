Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday announced that it is planning to raise capital aggregating up to ₹6,500 crore in FY24.

According to a regulatory filing by the public sector bank, its Board Of Directors will consider the proposal at a meeting on April 18, 2023.

As part of its resource raising plan for FY24, the bank will issue fresh equity capital in the form of follow-on public fffer/ qualified institutional placement/rights issue/preferential issue and/or Basel III compliant additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) to raise up to ₹4,500 crore.

The bank is also planning to Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds to raise up to up to ₹2,000 crore.